Cancer Health Care Startup COTA Heads to 200 Varick Street

Healthcare tech startup COTA, which specializes in providing data for cancer clinics and doctors, is relocating its offices within Hudson Square.

The firm signed a five-year deal for 9,764 square feet on the fifth floor of 200 Varick Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. A GFP spokesperson didn’t provide the asking rent for the transaction.

The company will leave its current digs a few blocks away at 609 Greenwich Street because it needs more space, per GFP.

Robert Silver, Brittany Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Jamie Jacobs of Newmark represented the landlord, along with an in-house team of GFP’s Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer. Reid Longley and Aidan Campbell of Colliers handled the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for both brokerages didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Last year, GFP completed a full renovation of the building’s lobby and entrance, including a living green wall, new elevators, new front windows and new mechanicals. The 12-story, 490,000-square-foot former 1920s loft building sits at the corner of Varick and Houston streets atop of the Houston Street 1 train stop.

Other tenants in the building include Film Forum, AHRC New York City and Omnicom Group. Last fall, Afro-Latin and hip-hop music club S.O.B.’s renewed its lease on the building’s ground floor.

