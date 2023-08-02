Marketing Agency Big Spaceship Leaves Dumbo for One Willoughby Square

Another tenant is heading to One Willoughby Square, a newly completed office tower in Downtown Brooklyn.

This time it’s a marketing firm called Big Spaceship, which has leased 5,000 square feet on the 17th floor of the 34-story building at 235 Duffield Street, according to developer JEMB Realty.

The creative firm surrendered its previous office, at 55 Washington Street in Dumbo, during the pandemic but decided to get back to in-person work. It signed on for one of several prebuilt office suites in One Willoughby, JEMB said.

A JEMB spokesperson declined to comment on the lease terms.

“Big Spaceship was founded over 20 years ago in Brooklyn and spent a majority of our existence operating from an office there,” said Big Spaceship’s CEO, Ranae Hauer, in a statement. “While the global COVID-19 pandemic forever changed how we and our client partners work, we fundamentally believe in the importance of a physical office presence and find value in the in-person collaboration opportunities that it affords our crew and clients.”

The state court system recently nailed down a lease on the 10th and 11th floors of the building to the tune of $50 a square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported. And earlier this year, Architecture Research Office took 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor, where asking rent was in the high $60s per square foot.

Other tenants in the building include FXCollaborative, which designed the tower, public design-focused high school the Ms. Foundation for Women and consulting firm Gemic. The deal with Big Spaceship brings the building to 60 percent leased, according to JEMB.

Aiden Campbell and Michael Joseph of Colliers represented Big Spaceship in the transaction, while CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price, James Ackerson and Alexander D’Amario handled it for JEMB. Spokespeople for the two brokerages didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

