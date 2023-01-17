Architecture Research Office (ARO), a Manhattan firm known for unique commercial, residential and institutional projects, is leaving its Hudson Square offices for Downtown Brooklyn.

ARO inked a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor of 1 Willoughby Square, a new 34-story office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, according to developer JEMB Realty. Asking rent on the lower floors of the tower is in the high $60s per square foot, a JEMB spokesperson said.

SEE ALSO: Joanna Vargas Spa Opening First Brooklyn Outpost This Summer

The company will relocate from the seventh floor of 170 Varick Street in Hudson Square, just west of SoHo.

“After 30 years of working in lower Manhattan, our move to 1 Willoughby Square in Brooklyn is an exciting new phase for ARO,” said Stephen Cassell, a principal at ARO. “The building provides wonderful space, light and a sense of quality that aligns with our sensibilities, with a neighborhood that offers everything our team requires.”

ARO will join another architecture firm, FXCollaborative, which handled the design of the building. Other tenants in the building include Propel, Walnut Ridge, Ms. Foundation for Women and Gemic.

Nicholas Farmakis and Kate Walker of Savills represented ARO and didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price, Alexander D’Amario and James Ackerson of CBRE handled the deal for the landlord.

1 Willoughby Square sits between Willoughby and Fulton streets, next to the City Point mall and just west of Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn.

“From its location in the heart of Brooklyn, to the lobby’s grand sense of arrival, to the sweeping views and the one-of-a-kind, indoor-outdoor club space available only to tenants, 1 Willoughby Square reflects the caliber of design and amenities today’s employees are looking for,” King said in a statement.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.