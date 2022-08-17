One Willoughby Square Snags Consulting Firm Gemic

One Willoughby Square has attracted another tenant, bringing the Downtown Brooklyn office tower to 50 percent leased, Commercial Observer has learned.

Consulting firm Gemic signed a 10-year lease for 7,000 square feet on the 28th floor of the building, according to developer JEMB Realty. Asking rent was in the high $70s per square foot, a JEMB spokesperson told CO.

Gemic will move from 55 Broad Street in the Financial District to the tower at 235 Duffield Street later this year.

Marc Mas of Legacy NY represented the tenant and Neil King of CBRE handled the transaction for the landlord. Mas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“​​After nearly three long years of being apart, we are very much looking forward to bringing our people back together in a space that will be our home for the foreseeable future,” Gemic founder Johannes Suikkanen said in a statement. “We have learned that while working from home has afforded many benefits to our staff, people also miss being together to learn from one another and to be seen and heard.”

Gemic will join a roster of tenants that includes the Ms. Foundation for Women, fintech firm Propel, nonprofit Walnut Ridge and architecture firm FXCollaborative.

“One Willoughby Square continues to attract tenants from across industries, including architectural firms, creative services and family offices,” King said. “Its unparalleled location in the heart of Brooklyn, unmatched amenity offering and world-class views deliver a trophy caliber office experience.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.