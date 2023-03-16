Retail Trade Group, IT Company Head to Rock Center

The National Retail Federation and an IT management firm, Hinduja Global Services, have both inked new office leases at 75 Rockefeller Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

Hinduja signed the larger of the two deals, taking 6,600 square feet for five years on the 26th floor of the building, according to landlord RXR. It’s the company’s first office in New York City.

Then, National Retail Federation leased 4,000 square feet for five years on the 29th floor. It will also be the first office for the trade organization, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

An RXR spokesperson declined to provide asking rents for either deal.

Pavan Uttam and Manu Pohani of UP Real Estate Advisors represented Hinduja in lease negotiations, while Ellen Herman and Elizabeth Cooper of JLL handled the transaction for the retail federation.

“75 Rockefeller provided a great fit for HGS’s need: a centrally located, easily accessible, highly amenitized trophy building with prebuilt office space including first-class finishes,” said Pohani.

Dan Birney, Alexandra Budd and Ethan Silverstein represented the landlord in-house, along with Anthony LoPresti, Connor Daugstrup, Heather Thomas and Bianca DiMauro of Cushman & Wakefield.

Spokespeople for C&W and JLL didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

