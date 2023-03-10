Greenheart Juice Shop Continues NoVA Expansion in Arlington

Greenheart Juice Shop, has inked a 10-year, 2,058-square-foot lease at 4121 Wilson Boulevard, part of Ballston Exchange, a mixed-use campus in Arlington, Va.

Best known for its made-to-order superfood smoothies and acai bowls, the company, which launched in 2013, has locations in Vienna, Leesburg and Aldie.

Jamestown owns Ballston Exchange, which is in the heart of Arlington’s Rosslyn-Ballston Metro corridor and comprises two adjacent office buildings totaling 783,000 square feet of combined retail and office space over 12 floors.

Jamestown acquired the property for $300 million in 2015 and launched a $140 million renovation and rebranding.

The juice shop will open this June in a space previously occupied by Philz Coffee.

“We felt like Ballston Exchange would be the perfect next location for Greenheart. We have an existing loyal customer base in the area, and with Arlington ranked as the fittest city in 2022, our product mix of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, bowls and avocado toast complement the prevalent focus on health,” Reese Gardner, the owner of the Ballston franchise, told Commercial Observer.

Ballston Exchange’s roster of retail tenants includes Shake Shack, Orange Theory Fitness, CorePower Yoga, Greenheart Juice Shop, Dunkin Donuts and the UPS Store.

Jamestown also owns Chelsea Market in New York, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, and Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco.

“Inclusion of diverse concepts from a mix of local businesses like Greenheart and national brands is critical to creating a compelling retail experience,” Mark Witschorik, director of asset management for Jamestown’s mid-Atlantic region, said in a prepared statement. “Greenheart will bring new flavors to Ballston, giving the neighborhood a new, healthy food option.”

KLNB represented both sides in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.