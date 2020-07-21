Ballston Exchange Adds a Trio of Ag Tenants  

CropLife America, The Fertilizer Institute and the Agricultural Retailers Association have signed a 15-year lease for 25,564 square feet to co-locate in Ballston Exchange, a 776,000-square-foot mixed-use office and retail mixed-use project in Arlington, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

Cushman & Wakefield is serving as the exclusive leasing agent for Ballston Exchange on behalf of its developer, Jamestown.

“The three new tenants will add to a growing roster of tenants at Ballston Exchange, including Booz Hamilton and Industrious, further anchoring the building as a go-to commercial destination,” Josh Masi, Cushman & Wakefield’s executive director, told Commercial Observer. “Ballston Exchange is open to businesses and companies of all sizes. It will deliver furnished spec suites this fall that will cater to smaller-sized tenants looking for immediate occupancy.”

Located at 4201 Wilson Boulevard, the property is situated in the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor, well positioned with direct access to the Metro.

“Ballston Exchange has helped transform the Ballston Corridor into a destination for neighbors, workers, and visitors, and will make a great hub for these organizations to collaborate,” Masi said. “We also have larger efficient floor plates that will allow for tenants to consolidate their square footage needs, while remaining fiscally responsible in these abnormal times.”

The property offers ample spaces and amenities for both tenants and the community, including outdoor space and a collection of retailers including Philz Coffee, CAVA, Shake Shack and CorePower.

“People are eager to get back to work, and the shared spaces at Ballston Exchange create opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” Masi said. “The move is expected to create greater opportunities to work together that can enhance each organization’s efficiency and effectiveness.”

Jamestown and Cushman & Wakefield are courting high-credit tenants from the D.C. Metro region, and throughout the U.S., that are looking for prominent HQ opportunities with immediate adjacencies to mass transportation, destination retail/restaurants and a highly educated talent pool living in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The three agriculture organizations will move to the seventh floor of the building in January 2021.

Joining Masi on the deal were Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Bundy, Tom Walsh and Jeanette Ko. The tenants were represented by Gary Stein at Savills and Jonathan Harms at Cresa.