Afro-Latin Concert Venue S.O.B.’s Stays Put on Varick Street
By Rebecca Baird-Remba November 7, 2022 3:05 pmreprints
Live music venue S.O.B.’s — also known as Sounds of Brazil — will keep playing the hits in Hudson Square.
S.O.B.’s, which specializes in hip-hop, R&B, Latin and Caribbean music, inked a three-year lease extension on its 7,548-square-foot space at 200 Varick Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. The venue preemptively extended its lease, which had seven years remaining, in order to coincide with its 50-year anniversary.
Founded in 1982, S.O.B.’s has hosted Latin legends like Tito Puente, Marc Anthony and Celia Cruz, and more contemporary pop stars like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B have also graced its stage.
Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer handled the deal in-house for GFP and represented the tenant.
“Privately owned entertainment venues like S.O.B.’s are vital to New York’s recovery and longevity as a cultural destination,” said Gural. “As a landlord that works closely with countless non-profits and entertainment- and theater-related organizations, we are proud to be a part of that effort.”
Earlier this year, GFP renovated the lobby of the building at the corner of Varick and West Houston streets, adding a living green wall. Other tenants in the 12-story, 490,000-square-foot property include Omnicom Group, Film Forum, Reservoir Media and AHRC New York City.
Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.