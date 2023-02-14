Olgam Life Plasma Donation Center Takes 13K SF in Harlem

New York real estate isn’t too rich for Olgam Life’s blood — or its plasma donation centers.

Olgam Life inked a 10-year deal to open a 13,000-square-foot plasma donation center at 135 East 125th Street in Harlem before the end of the year, according to landlord Thor Equities.

Asking rent was $50 per square foot for Olgam’s 12,000 square feet across the entire second floor and $100 per square foot for its 1,000-square-foot ground-floor entrance, said Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum, who brokered the lease for Olgam.

Olgam jumped on the deal thanks to the area’s high foot traffic, Augenbaum said. The blood center will take the space from Modell’s Sporting Goods, which shuttered its U.S. stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2020, he said.

“We went with this space because of the corner visibility along the East 125th Street Harlem corridor,” Augenbaum said. “The density in the market here, along with the visibility on the corner, is unparalleled.”

The deal adds to Olgam’s growing presence in the city. Olgam took 10,700 square feet at 162-11 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, and 3,321 square feet in the former warehouse at 47 Hall Street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, last year. It also operates three other locations in the city, according to Olgam’s website.

“With a deep commitment to the communities they operate in, we are confident [Olgam] will be successful in their latest location and are pleased to provide them with a new outpost to grow their footprint and draw in a new set of donors,” Jack J. Sitt, Thor’s executive vice president, said in a statement.

Other tenants at the three-story retail and office building between Park and Lexington avenues include Duane Reade and Justin’s Juice Bar.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.