Plasma Donation Center Opening New 11K SF Location in Queens

The Olgam Life plasma donation center will open a new location in 10,700 square feet at 162-11 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens near the end of this year.

The plasma donation center’s new space includes 700 square feet on the ground floor and 10,000 square feet below grade, according to Augenbaum Realty Corp.‘s Josh Augenbaum, who brokered the deal for the tenant and the landlord. Asking rent was $40 per square foot in the 20-year lease.

The four-story Queens building, managed and partly owned by The AbeCo Organization, was the fourth property Olgam considered for its new outpost, but the company jumped at the opportunity to lease it just within a few hours of seeing the space, Augenbaum said.

“Historically Jamaica Avenue has been the main retail thoroughfare of the area,” Augenbaum told Commercial Observer. “With the density and the amount of people that you have on a daily basis — it’s a no-brainer.”

The deal, which closed on Jan. 2, puts the center in a space formerly occupied by the children’s clothing store Youngworld, which closed after its lease expired at the end of 2021, Augenbaum said. Olgam has two other locations — one in Fort Pierce, Fla., and another in Brooklyn at 1104 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It plans on opening another location in the Bronx at 2914 3rd Avenue in March, according to the company’s website.

Located between 162nd and 163rd streets, the building is also home to New York Noble Realty and H&Y Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning Services. Nearby at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue, the nonprofit Lifespire that aids those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, renewed its 25,000-square-foot office in December 2021, CO reported.

