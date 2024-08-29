Thai Restaurant Opening 5K-SF Location at 237 West 35th Street

A new Thai restaurant will open at The Somerset Group’s 237 West 35th Street.

Thailand-born restaurant owner Olie Sangpetpairot signed a 10-year lease for 5,048 square feet of ground-floor, mezzanine and basement space in the 17-story building, with the option to extend the deal for another five years, according to Meridian Capital Group’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the tenant. Asking rent was $100 per square foot.

Sangpetpairot owns two other Thai restaurants in New York City: Malii Gramercy at 391 Second Avenue and When in Bangkok at 161-16 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens. Her third spot at 237 West 35th Street will be called Unya NYC, according to Forest Park Properties’ Raymond Mordekhai, who brokered the deal for the landlord.

Unya NYC is expected to open in about a year in a “thriving” location between Seventh and Eighth avenues where several hotels and restaurants are opening, Mordekhai told Commercial Observer.

A spokesperson for Somerset Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Garment District building has about 142,000 square feet of office space and is near Penn Station, Times Square and the Javits Center, according to Somerset’s website.

Neighbors of 237 West 35th Street include MetLife Investment Management, which bought the office tower at 240 West 35th Street in July for $30 million, as CO previously reported.

AI-driven copywriting platform Anyword also signed a 4,924-square-foot lease at 240 West 35th Street in January 2023, while restaurant Patiala Indian Grill opened its second outpost at the building in January 2022.

