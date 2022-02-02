RXR’s redevelopment of a former warehouse complex at 47 Hall Street, near the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Clinton Hill, is finally picking up some leasing steam.

Plasma donation service Olgam Life signed a five-year lease for 3,321 square feet of pre-built space at the 10-building assemblage, which is also known as The Hall, according to RXR.

The late 19th century property — which occupies an entire block bounded by Hall Street, Flushing Avenue, Ryerson Street and Park Avenue — originally housed the Mergenthaler Linotype Company.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Joseph Cirone, Patrick Dugan, Gina Damond, Remy Liebersohn and Carlisle Wheeler represented both Olgam Life and RXR, along with Dan Birney from RXR.

Motorcycle retailer RevZilla also signed a 10-year lease for 11,601 square feet at the property recently. Asking rent for both spaces was $45 a square foot.

Alex Budd and David Gise of RXR and Alan Schmerzler of C&W handled both sides of the transaction. A C&W spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

RXR has been slowly renovating the 675,000-square-foot complex, which will include 97,000 square feet of retail.

