Clothier Alex Mill Opening 2K-SF Rockefeller Center Store

A new clothing shop is coming to Rockefeller Center in time to catch the attention of holiday shoppers while they mill about the giant Christmas tree.

Clothing brand Alex Mill is opening an outpost at Tishman Speyer’s 1 Rockefeller Plaza after signing a lease for a 1,752-square-foot storefront, according to the landlord.

The landlord declined to disclose the terms of the deal, but average asking rent for retail space on Fifth Avenue between East 49th and East 59th streets was $2,609 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

“Alex Mill is a prime example of the types of creative businesses Rockefeller Center is excited to bring to campus,” EB Kelly, senior managing director of Tishman Speyer, said in a statement. “Craftsmanship and attention to detail are in our DNA as stewards of Rockefeller Center, so this is a perfect match.”

Tishman Speyer did not disclose the names of brokers in the deal.

Alex Mill was founded in 2012 by Alex Drexler with financial backing from his father Millard “Mickey” Drexler, who serves as the chairman. Millard Drexler was a founder of Old Navy and Madewell, as well as a previous CEO of Gap and J.Crew.

The clothing brand currently has brick-and-mortar locations at 77 Mercer Street in SoHo and 1182 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, plus a summer pop-up store at 60 Park Place in East Hampton. It plans to open the new Rockefeller Center location in time for the holiday season.

