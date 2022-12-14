Aldi to Anchor Future Port St. Lucie Shopping Center

Aldi will be the anchor tenant of a new shopping center planned by PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The grocery store will have 19,231 square feet of space in the 71,000-square-foot Shoppes @ the Heart of Tradition. The project, spanning 15 acres, already has tenants lined up for 50 percent of the space, according to the developers.

The joint venture did not immediately disclose the asking rent, the length of the lease or the names of brokers involved in the Aldi lease.

PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development plan to start construction in February 2023 and open the center in early 2024. The site is south of Tradition Parkway and the Interstate 95 interchange along Village Parkway and is intended to serve residents of Mattamy Homes’ master-planned Manderlie community.

When it opens, customers will be able to visit the 5,800-square-foot Kyle G’s Amore Chop House; the 5,200-square-foot Port Tradition, a Spanish restaurant; the 1,800-square-foot Tomalty Dental; and the 1,400-square-foot Le Bistro de Paris.

Aldi, a German supermarket chain, has been expanding across the U.S., and South Florida in particular, considering its recent 19,637-square-foot lease at 7797 W Flagler Street in Miami, Commercial Observer reported earlier in December.

Aldi also expanded in the Washington, D.C., market recently, having signed a 22,050-square-foot lease at the Robinson Crossing Shopping Center at 484 Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County, Md., and another one in Fort Washington at the beginning of the year.

“Our leasing team has done a tremendous job securing a strong grocery anchor and important in-line tenants to serve the broader Tradition community,” PEBB CEO Ian Weiner said in a statement. “The activity thus far validates our belief that this is an ideal retail development opportunity given the site’s location and Tradition’s residential population.”

