ALDI Expands in Severna Park’s Robinson Crossing Shopping Center

ALDI, the Germany-based supermarket chain, has opened a new store in Severna Park, Md.

The company signed a 22,050-square-foot lease at the Robinson Crossing Shopping Center, a 115,000-square-foot retail center at 484 Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County.

The building is owned by Continental Realty.

Robinson Crossing Shopping Center has a tenant mix of national and locally owned retailers, restaurants and service providers, including Dollar Tree, Mattress Firm and Sherwin Williams.

The new location marks ALDI’s fourth location in the county, and its 21st in Maryland. The grocery store has stated it plans to become the third-largest supermarket in the United States by the end of next year.

According to Continental Realty’s most recent data, approximately 57,000 vehicles pass the shopping center on a daily basis, and nearly 135,000 consumers, with an average household income of about $142,000, reside within five miles of the center.

“Grocery stores typically generate high traffic and frequent repeat visits from loyal customers,” Blake Dickinson, director of commercial leasing for Continental Realty, said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that ALDI’s combination of quality and value will be a strong addition to the Severna Park community and a dynamic anchor for Robinson Crossing.”

Continental Realty was represented in-house by Dickinson and Cherene Keenan, while KLNB’s Bob Morris and Ryan Wilner represented ALDI in the lease.

Requests for comment from ALDI were not immediately returned.

