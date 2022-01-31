Aldi Continues Expansion With New Store in Fort Washington, Md.

Aldi has inked a 22,000-square-foot lease at the Tantallon Shopping Center in Fort Washington, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

Joe Farina, principal of Divaris Real Estate’s Washington, D.C.-based office, represented the landlord, Tinabe LLC, in the deal. He declined to provide the rent.

“The presence of this strong grocer anchor will benefit both the local community and the existing retail tenant base through the increase in daily traffic to the shopping center,” Farina told CO.

Located at 10709 Indian Head Highway, the shopping center was built in 1975, with the landlord acquiring the property in 2006. Notable tenants include Autozone and Adventist Medical Group.

Aldi will be taking space previously occupied by Willpower Gym, which closed for business in 2019.

The new store is part of Aldi’s strategy of opening 100 new stores over the course of the year, and the chain now has more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our e-commerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” Jason Hart, Aldi’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing Aldi products at a value that can’t be matched.”

The tenant’s broker was not disclosed.

Requests for further comment from Aldi were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.