Aldi to Open Near MIA Thanks to 20-year Lease

Aldi is expanding in Miami.

The German supermarket chain inked a 20-year ground lease at Midway Crossings shopping mall near Miami International Airport.

The deal — which provides Aldi four five-year renewal options — closed in March. Since July, the discount grocer has been building a one-story, 19,637-square-foot store at 7797 W Flagler Street.

Aldi will join Costco, Burlington and The Home Depot, among others, at the retail center, which totals 648,681 square feet and was built in 2001. The property sits just south of the airport, across the Dolphin Expressway.

It’s unclear when the Aldi store will open. Neither representatives for the tenant nor the landlord, Sterling Organization, a West Palm Beach-based investor that specializes in malls typically leased to big-box retailers, immediately responded to requests for comment.

The ground lease marks Aldi’s 12th store in Miami-Dade County, including one that’s also under development at Block 55, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Overtown, near Downtown Miami.

Other notable supermarkets set to open in Miami include a Whole Foods at Crescent Heights’ mixed-use development Nema, now under construction in Edgewater, and a Sprouts Farmers Market at Terra’s Grove Central in Coconut Grove.

