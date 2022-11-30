Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md.

The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company.

The property is part of the 300,000-square-foot Frederick Crossing, a power center owned by a joint venture between DLC Management and Acadia Realty Trust.

The JV acquired the center in 2019 as part of a $77 million portfolio purchase. Partner Veterinary’s space was formerly occupied by A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, which closed all of its Maryland locations in 2020.

Edge represented the tenant in the lease, which noted the search process lasted almost two years.

“Frederick has experienced rapid growth over the past few years,” Kristin Rebeck, vice president of advisory services for Edge, told Commercial Observer. “Its popularity as a Washington, D.C., suburb has increased, and it has a booming biotech industry as the northeastern cap end of the 270 life-sciences corridor. This has attracted a talented labor force and new residents that demand high-end retail and services.”

Additionally, the center has the only Best Buy in Frederick County. Other notable tenants include Kohl’s, Regency Furniture and Ross Dress for Less.

More than 70,000 people reside within three miles of the center, including more than 28,000 households with an average income exceeding $93,000, according to Edge.

The clinic will offer emergency medical services to pets when it opens next spring. Additionally, its specialty care division will offer internal medicine, neurology, medical oncology, cardiology, surgery, and MRI and CT services. Approximately 70 people will work in the new office.

“We believe the Frederick market is currently underserved in the veterinary care profession and believe our passion for our teams, pets and their families, combined with our abilities to make a positive difference, will resonate in the community,” Christine Stafford, president of Partner Veterinary, said in a prepared statement. “We intend to build strong and long-lasting partnerships with primary care veterinarians in the community.”

The landlords were represented by Adam Greenberg of DLC Management.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.