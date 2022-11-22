Savills made two new rungs on its corporate ladder for Janet Woods and Patrick McGrath, Commercial Observer has learned.

Woods, Savills’ former Northeast region lead, and McGrath, its chief information officer, will move into two newly created roles overseeing the brokerage’s east and west operations, respectively, according to Savills. Woods will control the company’s Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Central U.S. operations while McGrath will take over the Northwest and Southwest regions for the firm.

“I’m really excited and I’ve got great partners in this region, which has historically always been a powerhouse for us,” McGrath said. “I’m very optimistic about the impact that we can make as an organization.”

McGrath’s promotion follows a two-decade career at Savills, where he started as a market and financial analyst in the San Francisco office in 2002 and worked his way up to become head of client technologies in 2018. That year, he founded Savills’ customer-facing data visualization and analytics platform Knowledge Cubed, a tool that helps tenants figure out where to put their offices and how that space is used, McGrath said.

Meanwhile, Woods’ new role comes just three years after she left the Stan Johnson Company for Savills, where she oversees 372 staffers across the New York City, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia and Connecticut offices.

Woods has helped recruit several new faces to Savills, including former Avison Young researcher Marisha Clinton, ex-DLA Piper director Angela McCluskey and longtime JLL broker Jim Wenk. She also led Savills’ 3-year-old Junior Broker Development Program, which rotates young staffers through the firm’s tenant representation and research departments in an effort to bring more diverse employees into the company.

Prior to her role at Stan Johnson, Woods had a prolific career representing nonprofits for JLL — brokering deals for the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, the Children’s Aid Society and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — and a six-year stint at Cassidy Turnley before it became part of Cushman & Wakefield, CO reported.

“Janet and Patrick have been invaluable members of our executive team,” Mitchell Rudin, CEO for Savills’ North American region, said in a statement. “Their promotions to these prominent positions reflect the many important and organization-defining contributions they have made to Savills, as well the growing maturity of our company.”

Savills’ former head of Americas Research, Sarah Dreyer, will fill the gap left by McGrath’s promotion as the new executive vice president of information, technology and digital strategy. In the Northeast, David Goldstein will continue to operate as president of the tri-state area, according to Savills. It was not immediately clear if the brokerage planned to fill Woods’ previous position.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.