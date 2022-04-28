Reservoir Media Relocating to 12K SF at 200 Varick Street

Female-founded Reservoir Media inked a deal for 12,470 square feet with an outdoor terrace space at 200 Varick Street, landlord GFP Real Estate announced Thursday.

The publicly traded music company signed a 10-year lease to relocate from its current New York City offices at 75 Varick Street by the end of 2022, according to GFP. Reservoir also has offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi.

SEE ALSO: JPMorgan Chase To Open First Permanent Office in Fort Lauderdale

The new Varick Street site “is the perfect location for a leading music company like Reservoir Media,” Jeffrey Gural, the chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “The building is located in the hustle and bustle of downtown Manhattan and has a unique industrial feel that many tenants find appealing.”

Bret Varricchio of Vestian Group and Garett Varricchio of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the tenant. Gural and Rhonda Singer represented GFP Real Estate in-house along with Robert Silver, Brittany Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Jamie Jacobs of Newmark.

The Vestian Group, C&W and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment. GFP declined to provide the asking rent.

The 12-story, 490,000-square-foot building was built in 1927 and designed by architect Frank Parker. Tenants include SOB’s Dinner Club, The Film Forum, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Global Newsstand, CHOPT, AHRC New York City and the Omnicom Group.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.