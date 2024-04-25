The three sisters behind the hit rotating curling iron the Beachwaver will move at least part of their eponymously named company across much of the country from Chicagoland to Brooklyn.

The Beachwaver Company signed a seven-year lease for 5,100 square feet at The Refinery at Domino, the recently redeveloped sugar factory in Williamsburg, landlord Two Trees Management announced.

Asking rents on the base floors of the 15-story converted factory range from $65 to $76 per square foot, according to Alyssa Zahler, who represented Two Trees in-house with Jarad Winter.

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa dreamed up the patented design for the Beachwaver iron and teamed up with her sisters Erin Potempa-Wall and Emily Potempa to found the company in 2010, according to its website.

Beachwaver has steadily amassed more space at its Waukegan, Ill., headquarters and quality control center, signing on to expand its space to 43,036 square feet in 2022. Now, it will move at least part of its operation to the Williamsburg waterfront.

“We’re thrilled to have found a curated office space perfect for our team,” Sarah Potempa said in a statement.

The Williamsburg outpost will be a blend of office and studio space, Potempa added. She said the historic setting “aligned with our team’s creative aspirations.”

It’s unclear if Beachwaver will also look for industrial space on the East Coast.

Colliers (CIGI)’ Robert Gallucci arranged the deal for Beachwaver and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aside from Beachwaver, Two Trees also recently signed three other deals at the Kent Avenue landmarked property, which has begun a new chapter as an office building after the former sugar factory sat vacant for decades.

The other newcomers include visual commerce startup Eko, which signed on for 3,191 square feet; digital marketplace company Whop, which leased 9,554 square feet; and event venue development firm Skylight, which grabbed 2,631 square feet.

Gym chain Equinox also inked a deal last fall to open a new location at the 460,000-square-foot property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

