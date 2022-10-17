Russ & Daughters Plans New Eatery at 50 Hudson Yards

Russ & Daughters is coming to Hudson Yards.

The famed Lower East Side deli has inked a deal for 4,500 square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, Eater NY first reported last week. The eatery at 415 10th Avenue, near West 34th Street, will feature a seated counter, standing rails, a bagel bakery and event space, along with the option for online ordering and pickup. The counter will become a champagne and caviar bar in the evening. The terms of the deal and the brokers involved were not disclosed.

The Far West Side location comes after the family behind the business opened a cafe on Orchard Street in 2014 and an outpost in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2019. While the Russ family’s longtime East Houston Street deli endures, it chose not to reopen a location in the Jewish Museum on the Upper East Side that opened in 2016 but shuttered during the pandemic.

The 50 Hudson Yards outpost is set to open in the spring of 2023. Foster + Partners, which designed the 2.8 million-square-foot, 58-story office tower, is handling the design of Russ & Daughters’ new location. The bagel bakery will face the street, so customers will be able to watch them being made.

“This project represents our life’s work,” owner Niki Russ Federman told Eater. “We do everything we can do to maintain tradition and continuity in the fabric of New York and in people’s lives, while, at the same time, reinvigorating Russ & Daughters and being open to change and innovation.”

Other recent leases at 50 Hudson Yards include a 100,000-square-foot deal with Truist Financial and a 95,000-square-foot one with Vista Equity Partners.

