The Feil Organization secured a wave of new leasing in Midtown.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based digital media company Wave Sports & Entertainment has signed a long-term lease for 8,320 square feet on the entire 11th floor of 145 West 30th Street, according to the landlord.

Asking rent for the space was $48 per square foot, according to Feil. Wave is a portfolio brand of TZP Group, which has offices on the 20th floor of 888 Seventh Avenue.

“Leasing activity across our portfolio continues to build momentum as tenants seek high-quality office spaces with elevated finishes and full-floor opportunities,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at the Feil Organization, said in a statement. “We’ve been successful in attracting a diverse mix of tenants by delivering spaces that can accommodate different workplace needs, and Wave is a great example of how we continue to meet that demand.”

Wiener and Kyle Young represented the landlord in-house, while Matthew DeRose of the Nomad Group negotiated on behalf of the tenant. DeRose did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wave has a physical headquarters in Santa Monica. It’s unclear if the new deal represents its first New York City office for Wave, or if it is relocating from an existing location.

“When we started looking, this one checked a lot of boxes right away — full-floor layout, more space for our growing team, and an easy location for people coming in and out of Penn,” Ryan Jann, chief business officer at Wave, said in a statement. “Feil was great to work with, and we like the flexibility this gives us not just in this space, but across their broader portfolio as we keep building in New York.”

Other tenants in the 12-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue include the Inter Agency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies, which signed a deal for 8,300 square feet on the 12th floor in April 2025, as well as law firm Lazarus Karp Ehrlich McCourt and uniform company Spada Uniforms.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.