Matthews Hires Thomas Gammino as Executive Vice President in NYC

Investment sales veteran Thomas Gammino is joining Nashville-based Matthews’ New York City office as an executive vice president, Commercial Observer has learned.

The recently rebranded commercial real estate investment services and technology firm scooped Gammino from Lee & Associates NYC, where he was an executive managing director.

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Gammino’s resume begins with real estate advisory firm Marcus & Millichap in 1999, followed by stints in senior investment sales roles at Massey Knakal Realty Services (now BKREA), Cushman & Wakefield, JLL and B6 Real Estate Advisors. His more than half-century career has racked up more than 200 closed properties and over $2 billion in transaction volume, according to Matthews.

“Thomas’s transaction record speaks for itself, but what sets him apart is his reputation in the market that I’ve watched him build over the past 25 years,” Cory Rosenthal, an executive managing director and national director at Matthews, said in a statement. “He executes at the highest level and brings a level of market depth that matches exactly what we’re looking to provide our clients in New York and the surrounding Northeast markets.”

In addition to his corporate work in investment sales, Gammino is a licensed New York City real estate attorney with more than 300 transactions under his belt, according to Matthews. He also owns and renovates his own Manhattan properties.

Gammino’s tenure at Matthews started Monday. His ongoing specialty in New York City investment sales spans all asset classes, with a particular focus on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

“I’m excited to join Matthews and be reunited with old colleagues as we look to build something special in New York City,” Gammino said in a statement.

The announcement of Gammino’s hire coincides with Matthews’ recent move to its second New York City office, occupying more than 10,000 square feet at SL Green Realty’s 711 Third Avenue. The move continues a Big Apple expansion begun in 2023, and follows the company’s rebrand from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services in 2025.

“As we continue expanding our New York presence, we’re bringing in proven producers who know how to win in this market,” DeWitt Goss, a market leader for Matthews’ New York office, said in a statement. “Tom’s addition reflects that momentum and showcases the caliber of professionals Matthews is attracting.”

A spokesperson for Lee & Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.