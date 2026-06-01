Atria Health Institute to Anchor 52K-SF Space at One High Line

One High Line partners Access Industries and the Witkoff Group have found an anchor tenant in Atria Health and Research Institute.

The membership-based preventive health care practice signed a 52,000-square-foot lease to fully occupy the West Chelsea development’s five-story commercial component, the landlords announced Monday.

The space connects the condo and hotel complex’s 36-story and 26-story travertine towers, located along a full city block at 76 11th Avenue, between West 17th and West 18th streets. Atria’s facility is expected to open in 2027. Access Industries’ Jonah Sonnenborn and his team helped secure the lease.

“Atria represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking, medically rigorous institution we envisioned for this space,” Sonnenborn said in a statement.

The lease term and asking rent were not disclosed, but retail space in the nearby Meatpacking District averaged $302 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

Founded in 2020, Atria offers boutique, preventative health services, including specialized care across 15 medical specialities, from pediatrics to longevity. The new Manhattan facility will feature MRI and imaging suites, movement studios, patient rooms and a “longevity cafe.”

The company also operates a 57,000-square-foot flagship location at 432 Park Avenue. Additional locations in Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Miami are forthcoming.

“Our membership in the New York area continues to grow, and One High Line presents the

space and scale to deliver the proactive, preventive, and personalized care that Atria was built on — for our members here and for the patients who travel to New York from around the world seeking the highest standard of care,” Alan Tisch, CEO and co-founder of Atria, said in a statement.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.