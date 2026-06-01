Virtual reality experience Sandbox VR has selected DelShah Capital‘s 761-777 Seventh Avenue in Midtown for its first New York City location, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a 10-year lease at the building just north of Times Square between West 50th and West 51st streets. Sandbox VR’s new space spans a total of 10,600 square feet, including 600 square feet on the ground floor and 10,000 square feet on the lower level. The annual asking rent was $750,000, according to sources familiar with the deal.

“Sandbox VR represents exactly the kind of experiential retail concept that continues to drive traffic and engagement in today’s market,” Michael Shah, CEO of Delshah, said in a statement to CO.

“We are confident it will be a tremendous addition to Times Square and New York City’s entertainment and retail landscape,” Shah added.

Sandbox VR lists more than 35 global retail and franchise locations on its website, but the Seventh Avenue site will mark its entry into New York’s growing virtual reality retail market. Indoor virtual reality simulator SkiPod recently inked a 3,790-square-foot deal for its first storefront 572 11th Avenue, CO reported last week.

Sandbox VR hosts in-house interactive games through the use of motion-capture cameras, haptic suits and other tech. Groups of up to six can choose from a variety of experiences, including a prehistoric expedition, Netflix’s “Squid Games,” and zombie battles.

Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman and Drew Weiss represented Delshah in the new lease. Delshah-linked entity DS 761 Seventh Avenue took over the building’s 22,450-square-foot, three-story commercial condominium unit when it was vacant in 2021, according to its website. Cushman & Wakefield’s Michael Azarian and James Ariola represented Sandbox VR.

“We are thrilled to have helped secure Sandbox VR’s NYC flagship location, and believe they will be incredibly well received in the Times Square market,” Ariola said in a statement to CO.

A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment on the transaction. Sandbox VR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.