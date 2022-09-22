Rockville Consulting Firm Moving to Silver Spring’s Station Square

EnCompass, a woman-owned consulting firm, has inked an 11-year, 20,588-square-foot lease at Station Square, a 510,200-square-foot office complex in Silver Spring, Md.

Bridge Investment Group, which acquired the three-building complex in 2018, is the building’s landlord.

Upon acquisition, the company moved forward with a $5.5 million renovation plan, which included external façade enhancements, an upgraded and centralized patio, a modernized conference room and boardroom, and updated lobbies.

“Our lease with EnCompass validates Bridge’s proven playbook for repositioning office properties in well-located submarkets that possess the intangibles for long-term growth and prosperity,” Brian Tretinik, managing director for Bridge Investment Group, told Commercial Observer. “Station Square continues to build on momentum generated by employers that have quickly pivoted to the new era of hybrid work, which emphasizes the value of having people together in flexible, amenity-rich environments that respond to the new preferences of today’s workforce.”

EnCompass will be moving from 1451 Rockville Pike in Rockville, Md. The company noted the amenity upgrades in the new space are expected to increase employee satisfaction with returning to hybrid in-person work and help the firm recruit new talent.

“We outgrew our smaller office space on Rockville Pike in the Twinbrook area,” Michelle DeFayette, EnCompass’ president, told CO. “As we all shift our thinking toward the office as a collaborative space that benefits teamwork and interaction in a safe, hybrid mode, we listened to our staff’s suggestions and feedback and concluded that Station Square offers an ideal combination of flexibility, accessibility and community energy.”

With that in mind, the company is building in more collaborative work spaces along with reservable work stations and training spaces for both in-person and virtual learning.

Located at 1100 Wayne Avenue, Station Square is adjacent to a Metrorail station and offers convenient access to the Capital Beltway and downtown Washington, D.C.

“Station Square is a people-focused environment that offers delight and flexibility at every turn,” Tretinki said. “Whether an informal lunch meeting at our soon-to-open Java Nation restaurant, a workout at Planet Fitness, or an after-work get-together on the game lawn, there is something for everyone at every stage of their career.”

Ben Powell of Cushman and Wakefield represented the landlord in the deal, while EnCompass was represented by Mike Alcamo from The Tenant Agency.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.