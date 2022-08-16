Coworking operator Mindspace to Open 30K-SF Location in Wynwood

Coworking company Mindspace is taking about 30,000 square feet at The Gateway at Wynwood, the property’s developer announced.

The location, scheduled to open next spring, will offer open workstations, as well as flexible and private offices, containing 435 desks overall. Mindspace will occupy the full sixth floor of the 14-story property.

The move comes as coworking operators are rushing into Miami to meet demand coming from in part new-to-market companies looking for temporary offices before committing to permanent bases.

WeWork counts Miami as its top performing market and is in talks to open two new locations after forgoing a location at 830 Brickell. Another competitor, Industrious, is planning to open locations in West Palm Beach, Aventura and Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road.

Based in Tel Aviv, Mindspace has 40 locations in over 20 cities worldwide. The Miami base will mark the company’s fourth outpost in the U.S.

Inside The Gateway at Wynwood, Mindspace will join the Keith Rabois-led startup, OpenStore, crypto company Ripple, and brokerage Marcus & Millichap. On the ground floor, luxury furniture retailer BoConcept will open a showroom.

R&B Realty Group completed the 418,337-square-foot property last year, located at 2916 N Miami Avenue, between Wynwood and Midtown. A spokesperson for the developer did not immediately respond to a request inquiring about the length of the lease and the property’s asking rent.

Colliers’ Stephen Rutchik, Tom Farmer and Tyler de la Pena represented the landlords. The tenant’s brokers could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.