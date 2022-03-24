Marcus & Millichap Takes 12K SF at The Gateway at Wynwood Building

Marcus & Millichap has found a new Miami home.

The commercial brokerage signed a 12,029-square-foot office lease at The Gateway at Wynwood. It plans to move into the office, which spans about half of the seventh floor, during the third quarter of this year.

The Gateway at Wynwood, located at 2916 N Miami Avenue, sits at the intersection of two popular neighborhoods, Wynwood and Midtown.

Marcus & Millichap is relocating from the outskirts of the city. Its current office is stationed at the Blue Lagoon office district, just south of the Miami International Airport, where other major companies such as Subway and Burger King are tenants.

“By positioning ourselves within the epicenter of Miami, our agents are able to continue at the forefront of the commercial real estate industry throughout the city,” Marcus & Millichap division manager Ryan Nee said in a statement.

Inside The Gateway at Wynwood, the brokerage will join tech start-up OpenStore and biopharmaceutical company Veru, both of whom occupy approximately half a floor. Just last week, luxury furniture retailer BoConcept inked a 3,000-square-foot lease with plans to open a showroom on the ground floor.

The mixed-use building holds 195,000 square feet of office space and nearly 25,900 square feet for retail on the ground floor. New York-based R&B Realty Group developed the 14-story property, which was completed last year.

A representative for the developer declined to say to what extent is the building lease, its asking rent and the length of Marcus & Millichap’s lease.

Colliers’ Stephen Rutchik, Tom Farmer and Tyler de la Pena represented the landlord, while CRESA’s Zach Talbot and Carlo Brignardello, who represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

