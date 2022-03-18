BoConcept Inks First Retail Lease at The Gateway At Wynwood

Luxury furniture retailer BoConcept signed a 3,000-square-foot deal at The Gateway at Wynwood.

The deal marks the first retail lease for the 14-story building, completed last year and developed by R&B Realty Group. Located at 2916 N Miami Avenue, the mixed-use property sits between two popular Miami neighborhoods, Wynwood and Midtown.

“We expect to make more exciting announcements soon as we continue to see an increase in interest from retail tenants who want to be in Miami’s trendiest neighborhood,” R&B Realty’s Shelby Rosenberg said in a statement.

The property offers 24,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 195,000 square feet of office space. Corporate tenants include tech startup OpenStore and biopharmaceutical company Veru.

A representative for the developer declined to divulge the length of BoConcept’s lease or the asking rent. CBRE’s Alex Cesar represented the landlord. Drew Schaul, also from CBRE, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented the tenant.

BoConcept’s showroom will open this fall, becoming its fifth outpost in South Florida. The Danish retailer has more than 300 stores in over 65 countries.

Less than a mile north, another European furniture retailer, Eichholtz, plans to open an 11,882-square-foot store at the southern edge of Miami Design District.

