Colliers Promotes Ricardo Pacheco to Managing Director in LA

Colliers has promoted Ricardo Pacheco to the role of managing director of brokerage for the Los Angeles market, Commercial Observer can first report.

“As we continue to elevate and grow our business and attract top talent, adding to our leadership team became critical,” Jodie Poirier, Colliers’ market leader for Greater L.A., said in a statement. “With Amanda Spangler leading Orange County and the Inland Empire, and Ricardo leading Los Angeles, we are now very well-positioned to build on our strong momentum across the market.”

Pacheco has 15 years of experience in commercial real estate. He spent 11 years with CBRE, where he held positions that focused on occupier and investor services, and he led one of the company’s most significant transaction management accounts. In 2021, he joined Colliers.

David Josker, Colliers’ president of the Southwest region, said brokerage leaders are crucial.

“The rapid expansion of our business in Greater Los Angeles created a need to further strengthen our leadership team,” Josker said. “Ricardo has a successful track record on both the occupier and investor sides of the business.”

