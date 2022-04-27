Wellington Management Plants First NYC Office at 799 Broadway

Wellington Management is opening its first New York office in a new boutique office building in Greenwich Village, continuing a trend of finance and tech firms looking for space outside of Midtown.

The firm, which has $1 trillion in assets under management, leased 71,000 square feet at Columbia Property Trust’s 799 Broadway, according to Bloomberg. Wellington will anchor the building with 250 employees, who have been working remotely or commuting to the firm’s Boston headquarters.

Two other tenants have already inked office deals at 799 Broadway, which was developed last year with an eye toward pandemic concerns like ventilation and outdoor space. Online mortgage lender Newrez took 25,000 square feet in the building last year, followed by Bain Capital Ventures with 8,756 square feet.

Asking rents in the building are in the $140s per square foot, Commercial Observer previously reported.

It wasn’t clear who represented Wellington in the lease. JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Sam Seiler and Steven Rotter have been handling leasing for the landlord, Columbia. A JLL spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal.

