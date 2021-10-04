Columbia Property Trust Inks Its First Deal at 799 Broadway

Columbia Property Trust has snagged its first lease at 799 Broadway with Newrez, an online mortgage lender, the landlord announced Monday.

Newrez took 25,000 square feet across two floors of the under-construction 12-story building between East 10th and East 11th streets. The length of the lease wasn’t disclosed, but asking rents in the building range from $150 to $200 a square foot, according to The New York Post, which broke the news of the deal.

“In every respect, this lease affirms our expectations for 799 Broadway,” said Paul Teti, executive vice president of national real estate operations for Columbia, which investment manager PIMCO is buying for $3.9 billion. “The building is ideally positioned and designed to attract high-growth, forward-looking and industry-leading companies.”

The 180,000-square-foot building, which began construction in the early days of the pandemic, includes features like touchless entry, ultraviolet light disinfection for the heating and cooling system, and 17,000 square feet of outdoor terraces.

Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Sam Seiler, and Steven Rotter of JLL represented the landlord, while Newrez was represented by Josh Kuriloff and Drew Braver from Cushman & Wakefield.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.