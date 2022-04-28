National Alliance on Mental Illness Nearly Triples NYC Space

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC) inked a deal to nearly triple its footprint when it relocates to 307 West 38th Street in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit signed an 18-year sublease with the HIV/AIDs nonprofit Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) for 14,000 square feet across part of the eighth floor of the 21-story George Comfort & Sons building, according to Colliers’ David Kaplansky, who represented the tenant in the transaction. Asking rent was $35 per square foot.

“Everyone deserves help, and everyone can get help,” Kaplansky said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to provide a transaction that allows these guys to do [this work].”

NAMI-NYC currently leases 4,800 square feet at 505 Eighth Avenue, but Kaplansky said it needed more room because of growing demand for its programs, in part thanks to the pandemic, which has increased rates of depression and anxiety globally. The nonprofit offers classes, support groups and other resources to 30,000 people affected by a mental illness each year, and the larger space will let the organization resume in-person programming when it moves in the summer, according to Matt Kudish, NAMI-NYC’s executive director.

“We are thrilled to bring our community back together again following a period of isolation and high stress that has severely impacted one in five New Yorkers and the other four who are family and friends,” Kudish said. “This space will allow us to … offer the in-depth connection and community that so many people have been missing.”

GMHC shrunk its 110,000-square-foot headquarters at the building to let NAMI-NYC take part of the eighth floor, Kaplansky said. The building, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, is also home to digital printing facility Underground Visuals.

Noah & Co.’s Benjamin Blumenthal represented the sublandlord in the deal. Blumenthal did declined to comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.