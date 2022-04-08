Gucci will set up more permanent digs in the Meatpacking District.

The luxury fashion brand signed a deal for 10,000 square feet across two floors at 400 West 14th Street, months after opening a pop-up shop in the neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gucci will set up shop on 5,000 square feet on the ground floor and 5,000 square feet on the second floor of the five-story building between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source could not provide the terms of the deal or when Gucci plans to open. A spokesperson for Gucci did not respond to a request for comment.

Gucci opened a 26,600-square-foot pop-up in October 2021 in the neighborhood, at 446 West 14th Street as part of its centennial anniversary celebrations, as CO previously reported.

The Meatpacking District outpost will mark the fourth storefront for the luxury brand in Manhattan. That includes a 49,000-square-foot flagship in Trump Tower, where Gucci shocked some in the fashion industry when it signed a 20-year renewal last year even as it tried to promote a more progressive and racially inclusive image. A source previously told CO the Trump Organization gave Gucci a rent reduction and money to renovate the shop to convince the luxury brand to stay.

Retail by Mona brokered the Meatpacking District deal for the landlord, Saab Associates, while Mike O’Neill of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for Gucci. Representatives for Retail by Mona and C&W declined to comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.