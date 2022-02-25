Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic Expands and Relocates Arlington Office

Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic has signed a long-term, 25,000-square-foot office lease at Shirlington Gateway in Arlington, Va.

The company, which has three other Northern Virginia locations, is doubling its footprint. Anderson will move from its current 13,000-square-foot home at 2445 Army Navy Drive, where it has operated for more than 80 years, to the new location at 2800 Shirlington Road in October.

Owner Monday Properties acquired the 206,200-square-foot office property in 2018 for $40.8 million.

“Anderson is doubling in size with this move, so their ability to expand was a significant appeal to this space,” Jennifer Burns, Monday Properties’ executive vice president of asset management and operations, told Commercial Observer. “Additionally, the overall great location of Shirlington Gateway provides both employees and patients access to a large variety of walkable retail.”

Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic leased 18,000 square feet of shell space on the 11th floor as well as a pre-built spec suite on the 10th floor which was previously designed and delivered by Monday Properties.

“The clinic is retrofitting the existing space to better fit their needs, including creating a better flow for patient experience,” Burns said. “This is a long term deal with significant investment from both the tenant and the landlord. With several other prominent medical outfits in the area, like Virginia Hospital Center and INOVA, Anderson Clinic is in good company in providing critical medical care to the local community.”

The new clinic space plans will include 32 exam rooms and three new X-ray machine. The company anticipates serving more than 35,000 patients annually.

Shirlington Gateway is located in the Village at Shirlington, a retail center featuring restaurants, a Harris Teeter supermarket, a Signature Theatre and plenty of retail. The building is also close to the Pentagon and Reagan International Airport.

The property has been recently renovated with a new lobby and updated fitness center. Other office tenants include Virginia Hospital Center, Lukens Cook Company, Abrams Learning and the Armed Forces Services Corp.

Monday Properties was represented in-house by senior vice president of leasing John Wharton and director of leasing Andrew Thau, as well as Josh Masi and Ellison Cook at Cushman and Wakefield. Anderson Clinic was represented by Josh Cramer at McBride Real Estate Services.

Requests for comment from the tenant and brokers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.