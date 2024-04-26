Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: KKR Buys Multi-State Student Housing Portfolio

The top five sales across the country from April 22 to April 26

By April 26, 2024 10:00 am
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Housing was the word of the week on the lips of dealmakers with Blackstone selling off $1.6 billion worth of student housing around campuses in multiple states while in New York City Rudin is selling off an office tower for $160 million, with the new owners planning to convert it to residential.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$1.6 billion 19-property portfolio KKR Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust N/A Student housing
$160 million 80 Pine Street Bushburg Rudin Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips and Will Silverman Office
$72.5 million 4735 Sepulveda Boulevard Abacus Capital Group Alliance Residential Company N/A Multifamily
$47 million 45-40 Vernon Boulevard ZD Jasper Realty Quadrum Global, Baron Property Group and Simon Development JLL’s Brendan Maddigan, Rob Hinckley, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Vickram Jambu Development site
$44.5 million 1200 North Queen Street and 1225 North Pierce Street Bozzuto Group Gables Residential N/A Multifamily

Sales Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

