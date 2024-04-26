Sales Deals of the Week: KKR Buys Multi-State Student Housing Portfolio
The top five sales across the country from April 22 to April 26
Housing was the word of the week on the lips of dealmakers with Blackstone selling off $1.6 billion worth of student housing around campuses in multiple states while in New York City Rudin is selling off an office tower for $160 million, with the new owners planning to convert it to residential.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$1.6 billion
|19-property portfolio
|KKR
|Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
|N/A
|Student housing
|$160 million
|80 Pine Street
|Bushburg
|Rudin
|Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips and Will Silverman
|Office
|$72.5 million
|4735 Sepulveda Boulevard
|Abacus Capital Group
|Alliance Residential Company
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$47 million
|45-40 Vernon Boulevard
|ZD Jasper Realty
|Quadrum Global, Baron Property Group and Simon Development
|JLL’s Brendan Maddigan, Rob Hinckley, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Vickram Jambu
|Development site
|$44.5 million
|1200 North Queen Street and 1225 North Pierce Street
|Bozzuto Group
|Gables Residential
|N/A
|Multifamily
