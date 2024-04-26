Housing was the word of the week on the lips of dealmakers with Blackstone selling off $1.6 billion worth of student housing around campuses in multiple states while in New York City Rudin is selling off an office tower for $160 million, with the new owners planning to convert it to residential.

Sales Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.