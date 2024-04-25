Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Publisher Lee & Low Moving Offices to 6K SF at 381 Park Avenue South

By April 25, 2024 12:51 pm
reprints
381 Park Avenue South. Photo: Mark Jenkinson/ATCO Properties & Management

Lee & Low Books is packing up its offices at 95 Madison Avenue after signing a 5,844-square-foot lease at 381 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

The children’s book publisher, which emphasizes diversity within its pages, signed a three-year lease to move to the 14th floor of the ATCO Properties & Management-owned building, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $62 per square foot. 

SEE ALSO: Financial Management Firm Elite Taking 5K SF at Durst’s 675 Third Avenue

“Our ability to provide tenants with high-quality space and exceptional service make the building an attractive destination for companies seeking a home in the desirable Flatiron District,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president at ATCO, said in a statement.

Lee & Low wasn’t the only tenant putting ink to paper in the building.

Real estate law firm Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi signed a five-year renewal for its 4,409-square-foot space on the ninth floor, which it has occupied since 2014, the landlord said.

The firm, which was founded in 1923, has made a name for itself for handling eminent domain cases in the city and was named one of the top law firms in 2021 by New York magazine.

Meanwhile, Forefront Communications will remain in the 1,824-square-foot office it has occupied on the seventh floor since 2019 for at least three more years.

Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of ATCO in the Lee & Low Books and Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon, & Levi deals. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lee & Low had in-house representation.

Hemmerdinger Goodman represented ownership in-house in the Forefront deal, and David Kahane of DAK Commercial Realty negotiated on behalf of Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon, & Levi. Kahane did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Forefront had in-house representation.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

381 Park Avenue South, ATCO Properties & Management, Colliers, DAK Commercial Realty, Forefront Communications, Goldstein, Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, Lee & Low Books, Rikon, Rikon & Levi, 381 Park Avenue South, ATCO Properties & Management, Colliers, DAK Commercial Realty, Forefront Communications, Goldstein, Lee & Low Books, Rikon, Rikon & Levi
675 Third Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Financial Management Firm Elite Taking 5K SF at Durst’s 675 Third Avenue

By Mark Hallum
An office building in Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

WeWork to Spare Dumbo Location from Closing

By Abigail Nehring
2 Gansevoort Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Kobalt Music Recommits to 2 Gansevoort With New 10K SF Deal

By Nicholas Rizzi