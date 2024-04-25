Publisher Lee & Low Moving Offices to 6K SF at 381 Park Avenue South

Lee & Low Books is packing up its offices at 95 Madison Avenue after signing a 5,844-square-foot lease at 381 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

The children’s book publisher, which emphasizes diversity within its pages, signed a three-year lease to move to the 14th floor of the ATCO Properties & Management-owned building, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $62 per square foot.

“Our ability to provide tenants with high-quality space and exceptional service make the building an attractive destination for companies seeking a home in the desirable Flatiron District,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president at ATCO, said in a statement.

Lee & Low wasn’t the only tenant putting ink to paper in the building.

Real estate law firm Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon & Levi signed a five-year renewal for its 4,409-square-foot space on the ninth floor, which it has occupied since 2014, the landlord said.

The firm, which was founded in 1923, has made a name for itself for handling eminent domain cases in the city and was named one of the top law firms in 2021 by New York magazine.

Meanwhile, Forefront Communications will remain in the 1,824-square-foot office it has occupied on the seventh floor since 2019 for at least three more years.

Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of ATCO in the Lee & Low Books and Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon, & Levi deals. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lee & Low had in-house representation.

Hemmerdinger Goodman represented ownership in-house in the Forefront deal, and David Kahane of DAK Commercial Realty negotiated on behalf of Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon, & Levi. Kahane did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Forefront had in-house representation.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.