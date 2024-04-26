Finance Deals of the Week: A $52M Construction Loan for South Carolina Apartments
The top five financings of April 22 to April 26
By The Editors April 26, 2024 10:00 amreprints
It was a lighter week on the financing front, but there were still some notable deals that closed including a $52 million construction loan from North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners on Miami-based One Real Estate Investment’s 316-unit apartment project in Columbia, S.C. Huntington National Bank and Nuveen Green Capital also teamed up to provide a combined $40.5 million construction loan for Stark Enterprises’ build-to-rent residential project in northern Florida. Here are the rest of the deals.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$52 million
|North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners
|One Real Estate Investment
|4415 Percival Road; Columbia, S.C.
|Multifamily
|Berkadia's Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Matt Robbins
|$41 million
|Huntington National Bank and Nuveen Green Capital
|Stark Enterprises
|16152 SE 77th Court; Summerfield, Fla.
|Build-to-Rent
|N/A
|$29 millon
|Bayview Asset Management
|ASG Equities
|502 86th Street; Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Mixed-Use
|Ripco's Steven Sperandio, Michael Fasano and Jake Weiss
|$27 million
|Citigroup
|The Mann Group and True North Management
|Nine-building portfolio
|Multifamily
|JLL's Scott Aiese and Alex Staikos
|$27 million
|Berkadia
|Bozzuto Group
|1200 North Queen Street; Rosslyn, Va
|Multifamily
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
