It was a lighter week on the financing front, but there were still some notable deals that closed including a $52 million construction loan from North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners on Miami-based One Real Estate Investment’s 316-unit apartment project in Columbia, S.C. Huntington National Bank and Nuveen Green Capital also teamed up to provide a combined $40.5 million construction loan for Stark Enterprises’ build-to-rent residential project in northern Florida. Here are the rest of the deals.

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.