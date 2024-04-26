Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: A $52M Construction Loan for South Carolina Apartments

The top five financings of April 22 to April 26

April 26, 2024
Getty Images

It was a lighter week on the financing front, but there were still some notable deals that closed including a $52 million construction loan from North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners on Miami-based One Real Estate Investment’s 316-unit apartment project in Columbia, S.C. Huntington National Bank and Nuveen Green Capital also teamed up to provide a combined $40.5 million construction loan for Stark Enterprises’ build-to-rent residential project in northern Florida. Here are the rest of the deals.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$52 million North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners One Real Estate Investment 4415 Percival Road; Columbia, S.C. Multifamily Berkadia's Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Matt Robbins
$41 million Huntington National Bank and Nuveen Green Capital Stark Enterprises 16152 SE 77th Court; Summerfield, Fla. Build-to-Rent N/A
$29 millon Bayview Asset Management ASG Equities 502 86th Street; Brooklyn, N.Y. Mixed-Use Ripco's Steven Sperandio, Michael Fasano and Jake Weiss
$27 million Citigroup The Mann Group and True North Management Nine-building portfolio Multifamily JLL's Scott Aiese and Alex Staikos
$27 million Berkadia Bozzuto Group 1200 North Queen Street; Rosslyn, Va Multifamily N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

