Sports Bar SeeSaw Kitchen Lands at Thor Equities’ Wynwood Walk

SeeSaw Kitchen, a Cleveland-based restaurant and club, is expanding down south to Miami, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company behind the establishment Forward Hospitality Group, signed a 15-year lease at Thor Equities’ newly completed Wynwood Walk in late December 2021, according to the developer.

See Saw Kitchen functions as a restaurant and sports bar during the day, serving modern American cuisine, as well as a nightclub. A classic burger costs $11.50 and a miso-glazed salmon $19.

The Wynwood location will span 13,650 square feet across three floors, including the roof deck. The outpost is expected to open this fall. A representative for Forward Hospitality Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“More than 75 percent of the asset was leased during a global pandemic, which is a testament to this first-class development and Miami’s strong appeal,” Jack J. Sitt, Manhattan-based Thor Equities’ executive vice president, said in a statement.

Other tenants include sports bar Bottled Blonde, retailer Yoyoso and Driveshack, a golf-focused entertainment company.

In 2017, Thor Equities paid $34 million for the 65,118-square-foot property, located at 2800 NW 2nd Avenue adjacent to 28th Street, according to property records. Last September, the firm landed a $33.5 million debt package for the retail complex, which was completed in 2020.

Packed with dilapidated warehouses a decade ago, Wynwood is one of Miami’s most fashionable neighborhoods now thanks to trendy retail outlets that proliferated across the district.

Over the past year, tech tenants have also joined the fray in Wynwood. Silicon Valley venture capital firms Founders Fund and Atomic opened offices last year. SoftBank and Byte Dance, Tiktok’s parent company, are in talks to open offices in Wynwood.

