Ladder Capital Lends $34M on Wynwood Walk in Miami

By September 28, 2021 3:32 pm
reprints
A rendering for Wynwood Walk.
A rendering for Wynwood Walk. Photo: Iron Hound Management

Thor Equities has sealed a $33.5 million debt package for a newly constructed retail asset in Miami, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ladder Capital supplied the bridge financing, which will retire a previous construction loan held by Bank OZK for Thor’s Wynwood Walk project. Iron Hound Management arranged the financing with a team featuring Robert Verrone, Anthony D’Amelio and Frank Meli. 

SEE ALSO: JPMorgan Chase Lends $164M on The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach

Located at 2800 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood Art District, the four-building property will comprise 63,000 square feet of retail space. Its amenities include a green rooftop, paseo and landscaped terrace with outdoor seating.

“Thor Equities was able to capitalize on tenant demand for the Wynwood neighborhood through accretive lease-up,” D’Amelio said

Tenants signed so far for the development include pizzeria Bottled Blonde, which marks the company’s first in Florida, indoor golf center Drive Shack and Japanese department store Yoyoso, according to D’Amelio. 

Representatives for Thor Equities and Ladder Capital did not immediately respond for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
An aerial view of The Goodtime Hotel.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

JPMorgan Chase Lends $164M on The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach

By Mack Burke
Finance
New Jersey

Atlantic City Betting on Diversification

By Andrew Coen
A rendering for a planned 113-unit apartment building at 982-988 Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Scale Lending Supplies $40M Loan for New Clinton Hill Apartment Building

By Andrew Coen