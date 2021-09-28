Ladder Capital Lends $34M on Wynwood Walk in Miami

Thor Equities has sealed a $33.5 million debt package for a newly constructed retail asset in Miami, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ladder Capital supplied the bridge financing, which will retire a previous construction loan held by Bank OZK for Thor’s Wynwood Walk project. Iron Hound Management arranged the financing with a team featuring Robert Verrone, Anthony D’Amelio and Frank Meli.

Located at 2800 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood Art District, the four-building property will comprise 63,000 square feet of retail space. Its amenities include a green rooftop, paseo and landscaped terrace with outdoor seating.

“Thor Equities was able to capitalize on tenant demand for the Wynwood neighborhood through accretive lease-up,” D’Amelio said

Tenants signed so far for the development include pizzeria Bottled Blonde, which marks the company’s first in Florida, indoor golf center Drive Shack and Japanese department store Yoyoso, according to D’Amelio.

Representatives for Thor Equities and Ladder Capital did not immediately respond for comment.

