Leases   ·   Retail

Immersive Arcade Retro Recess Inks 10K-SF Lease in Long Island City

By February 18, 2026 12:56 pm
reprints
Adam Joly of Igloo and the Metropolitan Building at 44-01 11th Street, Queens.
Adam Joly of Igloo and the Metropolitan Building at 44-01 11th Street, Queens. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy Igloo

Queens-based gamers rejoice, there’s a new arcade featuring some classic video games coming to Long Island City. 

Retro Recess, a new immersive arcade and social concept, has signed a 10-year, 10,000-square-foot lease in the Metropolitan Building, located at 44-01 11th Street in Queens, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent in the Long Island City building is around $40 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO. 

Adam Joly of Igloo represented the landlord in this deal, while Jason Chiu from Edge Realty Advisors represented the tenant. 

Igloo specializes in working with founders and operators who are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve,” Joly said in a statement announcing the lease. “Retro Recess is a great example of how a personal passion, when paired with the right space and support, can become a meaningful destination for the community. The Metropolitan Building is evolving into a collection of thoughtful, experience-driven concepts, and we’re excited to see that vision take shape.”

Edge Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Retro Recess is expected to open later this year in the building, which has been undergoing a $14 million renovation by developers Vorea Group and Mega Development. The arcade will feature over 70 classic video arcade games plus pinball machines, skeeball, billiard tables and dartboards.

“Retro Recess isn’t about flashing lights or endless rows of machines — it’s about re-creating the joy of how games were experienced growing up,” Bill Kloos, founder of Retro Recess, said in a statement. “I wanted to build a place where parents can share something they loved with their kids, where neighbors can meet, and where people can genuinely unplug and have fun together. The concept is intentionally community-driven and inclusive, reflecting the evolving demographic of Long Island City.” 




