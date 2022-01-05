Signature Supplies $115M Acquisition Loan on NJ Apartment Asset

By January 5, 2022 3:59 pm
reprints
Royal Gardens in Piscataway, N.J.
Royal Gardens in Piscataway, N.J. Photo: Meridian Capital Group

Cammeby’s International has nabbed $115.3 million of acquisition financing to purchase a multifamily property in Piscataway, N.J., near Rutgers University, Commercial Observer has learned.

Signature Bank provided the five-year loan, which features three years of interest-only payments, for Cammeby’s acquired 550-unit Royal Garden Apartments development. The deal was spearheaded by Joseph Fingerman, a managing group director and senior vice president at Signature, along with Paul Kotronis, a group director and vice president.

SEE ALSO: Greystone Provides $60M Acquisition Loan for Staten Island Apartments

“Cammeby’s International has earned a reputation as a leading national multifamily operator,” Fingerman said in a statement. “This transaction afforded the bank the opportunity to work with them to support the ever-growing New Jersey multifamily market.”

Meridian Capital Group’s Abe Hirsch, Zev Karpel and Sean Anderson negotiated the transaction. 

Located 3060 New Brunswick Avenue, the 23-building, property is situated on 36 acres four miles from the Rutgers campus. Its amenities include resort-style pool, sun deck, fitness center, courtyards, children’s playground, vehicle garages, laundry centers and 24/7 on-site maintenance.

“Meridian is proud to have represented Cammeby’s International in arranging this accretive and flexible acquisition loan and are confident that Royal Gardens Apartments will continue to flourish under their management,” Hirsch said in a statement. 

Representatives for Cammeby’s did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Signature’s acquisition loan to Cammeby came on the heels of the bank providing The Durst Organization with a $127.5 million debt package last month to refinance a newly constructed multifamily complex at 10 Halletts Point in Astoria, Queens. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
Seaview Estates
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Greystone Provides $60M Acquisition Loan for Staten Island Apartments

By Emily Fu
Yaakov Zar.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Lev Expands Offerings With New AppFolio Partnership

By Andrew Coen
Rob Willis, head of construction at MAG Partners.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

MAG Partners Rings in 2022 With New Hires, Including Rob Willis From Mack-Cali

By Andrew Coen