French Bakery Maman Opening Outpost at 114 West 41st Street

French bakery Maman plans to open a new outpost near Bryant Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

The chain signed a 15-year lease for 3,290 square feet in Clarion Partners’ 114 West 41st Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $165 per square foot.

This will be Maman’s 12th outpost in the city. Some of the others are quite recent. Maman took 1,841 square feet at 23 East 10th Street in March, 1,694 square feet at 230 Park Avenue in May, and signed a deal for 6,500 square feet at 31-00 47th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, last month.

It plans to open its 114 West 41st location in January 2022. Other tenants in the 22-story building — which Clairon bought from EQ Office for $282 million in 2018 — include Roku, VTS and SpotCo.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran and Patrick O’Rourke represented the landlord in the deal, while Taryn Brandes, Emily Green and Alexandra Yanoff of Brand Urban handled it for Maman. Brand Urban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Securing this tenant is a testament to the positive market fundamentals that are dictating a strong rebound in the food and hospitality sectors,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We’re pleased to have been able to accommodate the requirements of everyone involved and deliver a high-quality tenant to occupy Clarion Partners’ distinguished block-through building in one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods for [quick-service restaurant] tenants.”

