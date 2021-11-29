Freedom Forum, a nonprofit fostering First Amendment freedoms, has inked approximately 25,000 square feet in Washington, D.C.’s $3.6 billion The Wharf, scheduled to open next year, according to developers Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette.

The nonprofit will take space on the third floor at 610 Water Street, a 90,000-square-foot mixed-use building that is part of the second phase of the Hoffman-Madison waterfront development.

SEE ALSO: Concert Ticket Startup DICE Takes 13K SF in Williamsburg

Hoffman and Madison declined to identify the brokers on the deal.

The office component of the new five-story building, designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, is now fully leased, according to Hoffman & Associates.

Last year, The Atlantic signed for 35,000 square feet in the building, with the popular news and commentary publication planning to move its headquarters from the Watergate Complex sometime in 2022.

The building features a rotated glass structure that gives the appearance of floating above a concrete base.

Freedom Forum is relocating from 300 New Jersey Avenue, NW, with the company noting that the new building’s flexible office space with educational and conference center areas, along with its public gathering spaces and digital capabilities, made it a perfect new headquarters.

“We’re excited that 610 Water Street and the vibrant Wharf community will be the future home for the Freedom Forum,” Jan Neuharth, chair and CEO of the Freedom Forum, said in a prepared statement. “The dynamic combination of flexible work and community spaces offer a variety of opportunities, both virtual and in person, to further our First Amendment mission.”

The first phase of The Wharf opened in 2017 with more than 2 million square feet of development. Phase 2 broke ground in 2019 and is set to deliver more than 1 million square feet of development along the waterfront including retail, hospitality, residential, piers and park space in 2022.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.