The Atlantic Leaving the Watergate for New HQ in DC’s The Wharf

The Atlantic, the popular news and commentary publication, will move its Washington, D.C., headquarters to The Wharf, taking the top two floors of office space within 610 Water Street, a 90,000-square-foot building that’s part of the second phase of the Hoffman-Madison Waterfront development, a project by developers Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette.

The Atlantic will move into its 35,000-square-foot new space sometime in 2022. It’s relocating from the Watergate complex.

“Their decision to move their headquarters to The Wharf demonstrates the neighborhood’s continued ability to draw industry leaders like Williams & Connolly LLP, Fish & Richardson, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Daimler North America to The Wharf’s expansive outdoor, waterfront spaces combined with a vibrant mix of local shopping, dining, fitness and entertainment experiences,” Monty Hoffman, Hoffman & Associates’ founder and chairman, said in a statement.

The building is minutes from the U.S. Capitol, the National Mall, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and close to about a mile of waterfront, acres of green space and parks, and more than 50 retailers, restaurants and entertainment options.

“610 Water Street and The Wharf will offer an exceptional future home for The Atlantic over the long term,” Aretae Ortiz Wyler, The Atlantic’s chief operating officer, said. “We’re excited by the walkability of the surrounding area, the gorgeous water views and greenspace, and the accessibility of the location.”

The five-story, mixed-use building, designed by noted architects Morris Adjmi Architects, will feature an elegant, rotated glass structure that gives the appearance of floating above its concrete base. It will offer 11-foot, finished ceilings and 360-degree views, including expansive views of the waterfront.

The building will also prioritize efficient floor plates and sustainability, according to Hoffman & Associates. It has been designed to meet LEED Platinum certification and will include touchless elevators.

“610 Water occupies a strikingly unique position within The Wharf,” Morris Adjmi, principal of Morris Adjmi Architects, said. “We felt the prominent corner called for an iconic architectural solution — an aspirational design that anchors the district as a counterpoint to the larger buildings lining the Washington Channel.”

The Wharf’s first phase opened in 2017 with more than 2 million square feet. Phase 2 broke ground in 2019, and is set to deliver more than 1 million square feet by 2022.