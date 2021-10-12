Less Than 1% of Inland Empire Warehouse Space Is Free

The pandemic and global supply chain disruptions have seriously accelerated demand for space

By October 12, 2021 12:30 pm
reprints
Average rents for properties with more than 100,000 square feet in the Inland Empire averaged $0.73 per square foot in the first nine months of 2021, up a whopping 29 percent from the same period in 2020.
Average rents for properties with more than 100,000 square feet in the Inland Empire averaged $0.73 per square foot in the first nine months of 2021, up a whopping 29 percent from the same period in 2020. photo: Ruan Xuefeng / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The hottest industrial market in the country has gotten even hotter in 2021: Despite 20 million square feet added to the market over the past year, the industrial vacancy rate in Southern California’s Inland Empire was lower than in Los Angeles County by the end of the third quarter, dipping below 1 percent.

The pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, along with rapid growth in e-commerce sales over the last 18 months, have seriously accelerated demand for space, according to a new quarterly report from Newmark. Inbound port volume was up about 30 percent this year, and more than 70 container ships were stuck anchored off the ports of L.A. and Long Beach to end the third quarter as distributors replenish inventories and hoard goods to ease future disruptions.

SEE ALSO: Mobile Testing Platform Waldo Takes Space at East Williamsburg’s The Breeze

Average rents for properties with more than 100,000 square feet in the Inland Empire averaged $0.73 per square foot in the first nine months of 2021, up a whopping 29 percent from the same period in 2020. DHL’s renewal for 830,000 square feet in Fontana led the quarter, followed by National Distribution Centers’ new 760,081-square-foot lease in Eastvale.

In terms of investment sales, the Inland Empire took in $2.3 billion through the first eight months of 2021, the second-most behind L.A. County. Pacific Investment Management put down $123.4 million for 1.12 million square feet in Rialto, and Principal Real Estate Investors paid $94.6 million for 575,000 square feet in San Bernardino.

Nuveen’s $59.6 million acquisition in Ontario came in third for the quarter. Also, Rockefeller Group sold one of its new warehouse developments for $57.5 million.

Moving forward, Newmark said supply chain disruptions will persist until COVID-19 is less of a global health threat, and local demand is not expected to ease anytime soon.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

, , , , , , ,
The exterior of The Breeze was painted in bright primary colors in an effort to connect with the surrounding murals and graffiti in East Williamsburg.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Mobile Testing Platform Waldo Takes Space at East Williamsburg’s The Breeze

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
195 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Orchard Technologies Relocates to 107K SF at 195 Broadway

By Celia Young
The top of a large skyscraper with the word "MetLife" in glowing letters on the top.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Accounting Firm BDO Takes 145K SF at 200 Park Avenue

By Celia Young