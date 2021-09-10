Activision Publishing Inc., the video game publisher owned by Activision Blizzard, has moved its headquarters to the Pen Factory office in Santa Monica, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sources said it’s a sublease deal with Kite Pharma — owned by Gilead Sciences — for almost 90,000 square feet. A spokesperson for Activision confirmed the headquarters is moving to Pen Factory, but did not confirm the amount of space or the sublease agreement. The landlord, Lincoln Property Company (LPC) West, was not available for comment.

Activision Blizzard is a publicly traded company that is behind popular video games like Call of Duty, Tony Hawk’s video game series, and Guitar Hero. Earlier this year, the parent company and its studio development arm, Treyarch, vacated its 214,864-square-foot headquarters in Santa Monica about 1.3 miles from Pen Factory at a property owned by Boston Properties. (That space was filled by Snap Inc. shortly after.)

In June, health care company GoodRx signed for 130,000 square feet at the Pen Factory office campus, which is now fully leased. LPC West remodeled the 222,000-square-foot space at 2701 Olympic Boulevard in 2017. It’s adjacent to the Oracle Santa Monica Hub and near offices for companies like Yahoo!, CBS, Hulu and Universal Music Group.

Los Angeles’ Westside has drawn much of the county’s top leasing activity this year. For example, Roku and Hulu both signed or expanded their space at Boston Properties’ Colorado Center campus in Santa Monica, which is consistently one of the tightest and best-performing markets in the county.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.