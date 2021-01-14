Brooklyn’s Greenpoint Landing Nabs Second Food Market

The owner of a recently opened food market in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint Landing is signing on for more.

Prestige Organic Market signed a 10-year lease for 3,100 square feet at 5 Blue Slip, according to developer Park Tower Group. The market — owned by Bejad Musleh — will stock groceries, organic meats, poultry and produce when it opens in May.

In June, Musleh inked a 1,500-square-foot deal to open Riverside Market at 7 Bell Slip in the riverfront project Greenpoint Landing. After the success of the first market, which serves sandwiches and salads, Muselh decided to take more space across the street.

“It’s so heartening to see how the success of Riverside Market convinced Bejad to open an even larger supermarket here,” Marian Klein, president of Park Tower, said in a statement. “The fact that these two stores were leased during the COVID pandemic is a real testament to the strength of Greenpoint Landing and Brooklyn waterfront retail.”

Park Tower is developing the 22-acre Greenpoint Landing project — with Brookfield Properties and L+M Development Partners partnering on specific developments — that will include nearly 5,500 residential units, a public school and open spaces when complete. Other retail tenants in the project include Eleva Coffee, which opened at 7 Bell Slip in 2019.

TerraCRG’s Peter Schubert and William Strassman represented both sides in the deal.

“It’s clear that, with so much change in routine, a lot of people are looking for comfort foods that are reasonably priced and also close to home,” Schubert said in a statement. “These two retail shops satisfy a huge demand for convenience in an area where several thousand new units are being built within just a couple blocks. It’s kind of a no-brainer.”