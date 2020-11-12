Celebree Schools Signs Lease at Northern Virginia Campus Valo Park

Celebree Schools, an early childhood education center, signed a long-term lease for 12,536 square feet of space at Valo Park, a 16-acre campus in Tysons, Va., with landlord Tamares 7950 Owner LLC.

Colliers International represented the tenant in the deal.

“In searching throughout Northern Virginia, Tysons stood apart,” Adam Schindler, Colliers International’s executive vice president, told Commercial Observer. “Choosing the area, and Valo Park, specifically, was the confluence of currently favorable market conditions and the excellent future potential for growth in both the commercial and residential sectors.”

The new franchise, owned by Kate and Brian Mulch, will be located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Valo Park, a multi-tenant facility campus that encompasses a lake, jogging trails, gardens and outdoor picnic areas.

On-site tenant amenities include conference facilities, a coffee bar and full-service eatery, a 20,000-square foot fitness facility, sport courts and a 300-seat auditorium.

According to Schindler, the site offers top amenities and tremendous outdoor space availability in an urban environment, as well as excellent access to transportation and demand from corporate tenants in and around the property.

“Tysons is an underserved marketplace from our perspective, and it will make an excellent home for the newest Celebree location,” Schindler said.

The Celebree Schools franchise will open in summer 2021.

CBRE represented the landlord in the deal.