Celebree Schools Signs Lease at Northern Virginia Campus Valo Park

By November 12, 2020 2:08 pm
reprints
7950 Jones Branch Drive
Valo Park. Photo: By Colliers

Celebree Schools, an early childhood education center, signed a long-term lease for 12,536 square feet of space at Valo Park, a 16-acre campus in Tysons, Va., with landlord Tamares 7950 Owner LLC.

SEE ALSO: Raytheon Re-Ups Its Intelligence and Space Division HQ at NoVA Office Tower

Colliers International represented the tenant in the deal.

“In searching throughout Northern Virginia, Tysons stood apart,” Adam Schindler, Colliers International’s executive vice president, told Commercial Observer. “Choosing the area, and Valo Park, specifically, was the confluence of currently favorable market conditions and the excellent future potential for growth in both the commercial and residential sectors.”

The new franchise, owned by Kate and Brian Mulch, will be located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Valo Park, a multi-tenant facility campus that encompasses a lake, jogging trails, gardens and outdoor picnic areas. 

On-site tenant amenities include conference facilities, a coffee bar and full-service eatery, a 20,000-square foot fitness facility, sport courts and a 300-seat auditorium. 

According to Schindler, the site offers top amenities and tremendous outdoor space availability in an urban environment, as well as excellent access to transportation and demand from corporate tenants in and around the property.

“Tysons is an underserved marketplace from our perspective, and it will make an excellent home for the newest Celebree location,” Schindler said.

The Celebree Schools franchise will open in summer 2021.

CBRE represented the landlord in the deal.

, , , , , , , ,
1100 Wilson Boulevard
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Raytheon Re-Ups Its Intelligence and Space Division HQ at NoVA Office Tower

By Keith Loria
Gov. Cuomo announced that bars and restaurants statewide will now have to close at 10 p.m. each night in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID.
Leases  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

New COVID Restrictions in New York as Gov. Cuomo Warns of ‘Full Shutdowns’

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Shoppers are expected to spend an average of 20 percent less this holiday season, as the pandemic hits consumers' wallets. Shown here is the holiday market at Bryant Park, which opened last week.
Leases  ·  Coronavirus
National

Pandemic Expected to Dent Holiday Shopping Spending 20 Percent

By Rebecca Baird-Remba